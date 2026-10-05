Patio Show: Katzilla
Patio Show: Katzilla
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Katzilla
Fusing smooth, velvet vocals with deep groove rhythms, Katzilla is a neo-soul collective bringing a fresh yet classic sound to the modern music scene. Drawing inspiration from soul pioneers, jazz harmonies, and contemporary R&B, the band crafts a rich sonic landscape filled with infectious basslines, lush chords, and soulful storytelling. The band is fronted by singer Saara Maria. Whether delivering intimate, slow-burn ballads or energetic, high-vibe tracks, Katzilla captivates audiences with their effortless musicianship and magnetic stage presence.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801