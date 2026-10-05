Patio Show: Katzilla

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Katzilla

Fusing smooth, velvet vocals with deep groove rhythms, Katzilla is a neo-soul collective bringing a fresh yet classic sound to the modern music scene. Drawing inspiration from soul pioneers, jazz harmonies, and contemporary R&B, the band crafts a rich sonic landscape filled with infectious basslines, lush chords, and soulful storytelling. The band is fronted by singer Saara Maria. Whether delivering intimate, slow-burn ballads or energetic, high-vibe tracks, Katzilla captivates audiences with their effortless musicianship and magnetic stage presence.