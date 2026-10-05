Patio Show: Julianna Jade

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Julianna Jade

Julianna Jade is an up and coming star making waves with her ethereal voice. Her music feels like a spell, soft and powerful, weaving light into every song.A lifelong artist, self-taught musician, and intuitive performer, Julianna channels both the beauty and ache of being alive into sonic worlds that shimmer with vulnerability and truth. Blending indie, dream pop, and experimental pop, her music floats between fantasy and reality – creating undeniable ripples in the air. Whether alone on stage or with her band, her presence leaves behind a lingering magic. Julianna Jade is here to leave a mark on the world and she’s only just getting started.