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Patio Show: Julianna Jade

Patio Show: Julianna Jade

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Julianna Jade
Julianna Jade is an up and coming star making waves with her ethereal voice. Her music feels like a spell, soft and powerful, weaving light into every song.A lifelong artist, self-taught musician, and intuitive performer, Julianna channels both the beauty and ache of being alive into sonic worlds that shimmer with vulnerability and truth. Blending indie, dream pop, and experimental pop, her music floats between fantasy and reality – creating undeniable ripples in the air. Whether alone on stage or with her band, her presence leaves behind a lingering magic. Julianna Jade is here to leave a mark on the world and she’s only just getting started.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801