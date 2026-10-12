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Patio Show: Juca Camera - 10/19

Patio Show: Juca Camera - 10/19

Grey Eagle Music Hall Presents

Patio Show: Juca Camera
All Ages

Doors: 4:30 pm // Show: 5:30 pm

– ALL AGES
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Juca Camera
Juca Camera is a Brazilian/American pianist and composer born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is a BFA music major in Jazz and Contemporary Music at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, and he started his new jazz trio: the Juca Camera Trio, in which he plays a blend of Modern Jazz, Funky R&B, and Traditional Swing. His playing seamlessly blends genres such as jazz, impressionism, and Brazilian music, and he continues to push the boundaries of both his playing and these genres. In 2025, he released his debut piano solo album, “Contrails,” a ten-song album of all original compositions.

Grey Eagle Patio Stage
$12.05
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
Grey Eagle Patio Stage
185 Clingman Ave.
Asheville, North Carolina 28801