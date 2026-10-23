Patio Show: JM Stevens - 11/07

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JM Stevens

“I’d never done a stripped-down album like this before,” says Austin, Texas-based Americana artist JM Stevens. “It felt like a bold move and a challenge to myself to go in that direction, as there’s nothing to hide behind.”

Stevens is referring to his third solo effort, Wish on a River Bridge, which arrived March 7, 2025. Following 15-plus years fronting the Austin rock quartet Moonlight Towers and two solo albums featuring full-band arrangements, he pivoted to his acoustic guitars and harmonicas for River Bridge. Throughout its 10 songs, Stevens gives voice to protagonists who are navigating old beginnings, new starts and myriad in-betweens, and sonically, there’s an atmosphere akin to Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska and Tom Petty’s Wildflowers. Stevens, who tracked Wish on a River Bridge at his East Austin Recording facility, was meticulous when it came to the album’s final mix, using quarter-inch tape for a more vintage sound.

It’s the same level of detail Stevens puts into all aspects of his music, and his catalog has prompted praise from the University of Texas radio station KUTX, which calls him “one of the most reputable singer-songwriters in the Austin music scene today.” National print outlets and respected music websites have taken notice as well, with Goldmine magazine dubbing Stevens a “master craftsman” whose songs “sound as if they’ve been lingering in the ethos forever.” With Wish on a River Bridge, JM Stevens has crafted a body of work showcasing what he’s all about as a singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer.