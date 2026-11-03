© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patio Show: Fake ID - 11/08

Patio Show: Fake ID - 11/08

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

FAKE ID
Fake-ID is a youth blues band made up of talented high schoolers from the Asheville Music School in North Carolina. Blending classic 12-bar rhythms inspired by legends like B.B. King and Etta James, these teens prove you don’t need a lifetime of heartaches to play the blues. From soulful guitar riffs to a driving rhythm section, the group brings an undeniable passion to every stage they hit.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$14.23
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801