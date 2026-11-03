Patio Show: Fake ID - 11/08
Patio Show: Fake ID - 11/08
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
FAKE ID
Fake-ID is a youth blues band made up of talented high schoolers from the Asheville Music School in North Carolina. Blending classic 12-bar rhythms inspired by legends like B.B. King and Etta James, these teens prove you don’t need a lifetime of heartaches to play the blues. From soulful guitar riffs to a driving rhythm section, the group brings an undeniable passion to every stage they hit.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$14.23
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801