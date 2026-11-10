Patio Show: Christina Chandler
Patio Show: Christina Chandler
Christina Chandler brings a blend of folk, soul, Americana and rock to the patio, pairing vocals with Telecaster guitar and a boot tambourine. The Memphis-born songwriter performs throughout Asheville with No Man’s Band, Ghost Pipe Union and FUN SIZE! All ages are welcome; limited patio seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 1 pm.
Grey Eagle Patio Stage
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
Grey Eagle Patio Stage
185 Clingman Ave.Asheville, North Carolina 28801