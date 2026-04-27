PATIO SHOW: Brendan Lane and The Sugar Packets - 6/12

BRENDAN LANE & THE SUGAR PACKETS

Originally hailing from Annapolis, singer-songwriter Brendan Lane has been making music since his school days, where he and his friends — all devout fans of Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, Bumpin’ Uglies, and Pressing Strings — channeled their creative energy into a series of initial sonic experiments. Fuelled by the confidence from these early experiences, Brendan decided to take the leap and commit to music full-time, his first self-written tracks making their public debuts at a range of local all-ages gigs — and the rest was history.

Distilling influences from The Beatles to Blink-182 via a deep detour in blues country courtesy of B.B. King and John Mayer, Brendan quickly became known for his nostalgic, positive, soul-rockin’ blend of, well, rock and soul — although as an innovator at heart, nods to more contemporary inspirations like Jon Batiste and Taylor Swift can also be found somewhere in the mix, keeping things fresh.

Having released a number of singles and an EP, performed in seven countries across three continents to date, and refined his reputation as an electric live performer both solo and with his band, The Sugar Packets, Brendan’s momentum is at an all-time high as he prepares for his biggest year yet. Plans for monthly single releases and a slew of live performances throughout 2024 are already in the works, which will culminate in the release of a full-length album at the end of the year — much to the delight of his diverse and growing fanbase.