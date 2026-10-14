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Parker Concert Hall Season Opener with Stile Antico - 10/18

Parker Concert Hall Season Opener with Stile Antico - 10/18

Join the Brevard Music Center for the vibrant opening of the 26-27 Parker Concert Hall Series with Stile Antico, one of the world’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles.

Through Stile Antico’s curated program Polyphonic Postcards, listeners will be transported on a journey through 17th century Europe, from Venice, Seville, and Rome, to Paris, Lisbon, and Munich. These musical snapshots glimpse into the life and culture at the apogee of European Renaissance and concludes with American composer Christopher Cerrone’s It looks quite curious, a piece set to a letter written by Walt Whitman and commissioned especially for this program.

Renowned for their expressive performances of Renaissance polyphony, its twelve members have thrilled audiences with their fresh, imaginative, and moving interpretations of this seventeenth century style of music. The term ‘stile antico’ (pronounced stee-lay an-tee-co) literally means ‘old style’. It was coined during the 17th century to describe the style of Renaissance sacred music epitomised by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina. Just as no single voice predominates in this style, Stile Antico’s collaborative working method allows all its members to contribute artistically in crafting its performances.

Parker Concert Hall
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/the-falling-the-rising/

Artist Group Info

Stile Antico
https://www.stileantico.co.uk/
Parker Concert Hall
141 Milner Cir
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
boxoffice@brevardmusic.org
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/season-opener-with-stile-antico/