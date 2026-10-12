Pan Harmonia: Autumn Winds · Black Mountain - 11/20

Pan Harmonia Presents Autumn Winds

French music for flute, bassoon and piano

The colorful sounds of flute, bassoon, and piano warmly invite you into the cozy comforts and introspection of fall. This program of sumptuous French music is stunningly beautiful and features a rare treat - Charles Koechlen’s sweeping and lovely bassoon sonata, as well as music of Phillippe Gaubert, the melodrama of Bizet’s Carmen and more.

Kate Steinbeck, flute ∙ Rosalind Buda, bassoon ∙ John Crawley, piano

Friday, November 20, 7 pm · Black Mountain Presbyterian Church

117 Montreat Rd. Black Mountain, NC

RESERVE SEATING: https://panharmonia.org/product/nov-20-black-mountain/

As ever, PAN HARMONIA offers donation-based, pay-as-you-can community concerts. All are welcome!

No tickets, just reserve a seat. Advance reservations help us with planning, but walk-in’s are always welcome!

panharmonia.org

​​828.242.1077

Pan Harmonia is an independent, artist-directed 501(c)(3) chamber music company based in Asheville, NC now in its 27th season. Our goals include sharing the joy and discovery of eclectic, acoustic music with audiences of all ages across the full spectrum of our society. Generous support from individuals and community partners help make this mission a reality.

John Warner Photo