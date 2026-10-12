© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is on! Click here to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870 between 9am and 6pm

Pan Harmonia: Autumn Winds · Asheville - 11/22

Pan Harmonia: Autumn Winds · Asheville - 11/22

Pan Harmonia Presents Autumn Winds
French music for flute, bassoon and piano

The colorful sounds of flute, bassoon, and piano warmly invite you into the cozy comforts and introspection of fall. This program of sumptuous French music is stunningly beautiful and features a rare treat - Charles Koechlen’s sweeping and lovely bassoon sonata, as well as music of Phillippe Gaubert, the melodrama of Bizet’s Carmen and more.

Kate Steinbeck, flute ∙ Rosalind Buda, bassoon ∙ John Crawley, piano

Sunday, November 22, 3 PM · First Presbyterian Church Asheville
40 Church St. Asheville, NC 28801
RESERVE SEATING: https://panharmonia.org/product/nov-22-asheville/

As ever, PAN HARMONIA offers donation-based, pay-as-you-can community concerts. All are welcome!
No tickets, just reserve a seat. Advance reservations help us with planning, but walk-in’s are always welcome!
panharmonia.org
​​828.242.1077

Pan Harmonia is an independent, artist-directed 501(c)(3) chamber music company based in Asheville, NC now in its 27th season. Our goals include sharing the joy and discovery of eclectic, acoustic music with audiences of all ages across the full spectrum of our society. Generous support from individuals and community partners help make this mission a reality.

John Warner Photo

First Presbyterian Church of Asheville
0-100
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pan Harmonia
8282547123
office@panharmonia.org
www.panharmonia.org
First Presbyterian Church of Asheville
40 Church Street
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
3018301620
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org
www.ashevillechoralsociety.org