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Paleontology Fun for Kids at Rutherford County Library

Paleontology Fun for Kids at Rutherford County Library

Kids are invited to practice their paleontology skills and test their dino knowledge at County Library on Friday, June 19th at 2:00pm! Kids will get to participate in a variety of activities including sifting for bones, putting together dinosaur puzzles, and practice digging skills looking for fossils.

Rutherford County Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.
Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov