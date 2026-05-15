Paleontology Fun for Kids at Rutherford County Library
Paleontology Fun for Kids at Rutherford County Library
Kids are invited to practice their paleontology skills and test their dino knowledge at County Library on Friday, June 19th at 2:00pm! Kids will get to participate in a variety of activities including sifting for bones, putting together dinosaur puzzles, and practice digging skills looking for fossils.
Rutherford County Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Rutherford County Library
255 Callahan Koon Rd.Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-287-6115
library@rutherfordcountync.gov