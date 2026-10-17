Opening Reception- The Phenomenology of Water: Works by Martha Strawn

Please join us for the opening reception of The Phenomenology of Water: Works by Martha Strawn. Over 80 photographs will be in this exhibition, all of which focus on water, nature, and natural scenes from around the world. Strawn is a lifelong educator, conservationist and photographer, and this body of work is the culmination of a long-term personal project exploring the connection between water and consciousness. The show runs Nov. 1, 2026 - Jan. 8, 2027.