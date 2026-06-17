Open Mic Night at the Burke Arts Council hosted by I'ma Tim Robinson - 6/27

Calling all Burke County Musicians and Music Lovers!

Join us on Saturday, June 27th in the Burke Arts Council's brand new theater for our very first open mic night hosted by I’ma Tim Robinson!

Solo acts, bands, and spoken‑word artists are welcome!

All genres, all instrumentation, all experience levels are welcome!

Our volunteers will be grilling and selling food on the back porch and cold drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

Doors open at 5PM. Open Mic starts at 6PM until 9PM.

This is a FREE Family Friendly event and all ages are welcome!

Walk-ins are welcome, but signing up early is encouraged because there are limited slots.

Please sign-up early by visiting www.BurkeArts.org/events/open-mic.

Special thanks to Fonta Flora Brewery in Morganton, NC for sponsoring this event!

We look forward to seeing you there!

