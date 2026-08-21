White Horse Black Mountain’s Open Mic welcomes local musicians, singer-songwriters, and performers of all experience levels to take the stage. Whether you’re sharing an original song, playing a favorite cover, or performing for the first time, it’s an opportunity to connect with fellow musicians and share your music with the community.

Not performing? Come listen and enjoy an evening of live music featuring local talent.

Free admission for all!

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/open-mic-02-10-27/