Open Hearts Art Center Holiday Market - 11/21
Open Hearts Art Center Holiday Market - 11/21
Mark your calendars for our annual Holiday Market, featuring one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts and artwork from our talented Open Hearts artists, along with other local Asheville artists and makers. Come shop local, support local artists, and enjoy a festive afternoon filled with art, music, delicious food, hot cocoa, and plenty of holiday cheer. We can't wait to celebrate the season with you!
Open Hearts Art Center
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Open Hearts Art Center
(828) 505-8428
info@openheartsartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
darcy@openheartsartcenter.org
Open Hearts Art Center
217 Coxe AveAsheville , North Carolina 28801
828-505-8428
Debbie@openheartsartcenter.org