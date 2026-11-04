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Open Hearts Art Center Holiday Market - 11/21

Open Hearts Art Center Holiday Market - 11/21

Mark your calendars for our annual Holiday Market, featuring one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts and artwork from our talented Open Hearts artists, along with other local Asheville artists and makers. Come shop local, support local artists, and enjoy a festive afternoon filled with art, music, delicious food, hot cocoa, and plenty of holiday cheer. We can't wait to celebrate the season with you!

Open Hearts Art Center
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Open Hearts Art Center
(828) 505-8428
info@openheartsartcenter.org
https://openheartsartcenter.org/

Artist Group Info

darcy@openheartsartcenter.org
Open Hearts Art Center
217 Coxe Ave
Asheville , North Carolina 28801
828-505-8428
Debbie@openheartsartcenter.org
https://openheartsartcenter.org/holiday-market/