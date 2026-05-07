Old Fort Trails and Trains Festival - 6/4-6

You’re invited to the 4th annual Trails & Trains Festival this June 4-6, 2026! Mark your calendar and help us celebrate the Great Trails State by joining us in downtown Old Fort, North Carolina. Come celebrate with us the rich history of our Blue Ridge Mountain community by focusing on its pathways and connections through the town’s notable railroad and Pisgah National Forest history. Keynote Speaker John Kelly, live music from renowned bluegrass musicians, and exhibitor booths from outdoor recreation brands. Vendor Village and Food Trucks.