"Of Water Never Ceasing" Book Launch

A community-centered book launch that invites conversation around disability, care, access, and how art can hold these realities with honesty.

Author Kristin Entler will discuss their new poetry collection, Of Water Never Ceasing, with fellow poet H. M. Cotton. Kristin will read from the book and take questions from the audience.

Of Water Never Ceasing is written from within ongoing illness and care. Moving through hospitals, homes, and the body itself, Kristin Entler traces how treatment, fatigue, diagnosis, and love alter the rhythms of living. These poems resist recovery narratives and instead stay with the daily negotiations of care, presence, and endurance, offering an intimate and clear-eyed record of what it means to keep living without the promise of resolution.

Kristin Entler is a writer and educator from Alabama, currently living in Western North Carolina. They hold an MFA in poetry from the University of Arkansas and an MA in Creative Writing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Their work can be found in The Bitter Southerner, Gulf Stream Literary Magazine, Porter House Review, BOOTH, and elsewhere. Entler can be found online @findmycure.

H. M. Cotton is the managing editor of Birmingham Poetry Review, contributing editor for NELLE, and production manager for both journals. Her writing appears in places such as Raleigh Review, storySouth, and SmokeLong Quarterly. She is an MFA student at Warren Wilson and teaches at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. As a 2023 Alabama State Council on the Arts poetry fellow, she kayaked 180-miles of the Cahaba River and details the adventure at thecahabaproject.substack.com.