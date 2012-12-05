Odyssey School Holiday Market - 12/05

### Odyssey Holiday Market

**Saturday, December 5 | 12–4 PM**

**Odyssey Community School | 90 Zillicoa Street, Asheville, NC**

Shop small, shine big! Join us for the Odyssey Holiday Market, a festive afternoon celebrating local artists, makers, and our Asheville community!

Browse a wonderful selection of handmade jewelry, pottery, art, home goods, and unique gifts while supporting local creatives. Come hungry—Smokee's Pizza will be serving up delicious eats!

Bring your friends and family, get into the holiday spirit, and discover something special for everyone on your list.

**Free and open to the public. All are welcome!**