© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NOW! Karaoke Band

NOW! Karaoke Band

STANDING/SINGING ROOM ONLY!
COME JOIN THE BAND!

NOW! KARAOKE BAND
This one’s for the night owls. The dreamers. The magical believers.
This one is for the Nights. The Nights Of Wonder.

Embrace the mystery of the hidden card. Sip from the goblet of illusion. Grasp the hare of life from the nape of its neck and pull slowly.
Now Karaoke Band is bringing the magic on the road. And you know the magic words.

Join us on the road this summer for NIGHTS OF WONDER! Coming to a city near you.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$13.16
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801