NOW! Karaoke Band
NOW! Karaoke Band
STANDING/SINGING ROOM ONLY!
COME JOIN THE BAND!
NOW! KARAOKE BAND
This one’s for the night owls. The dreamers. The magical believers.
This one is for the Nights. The Nights Of Wonder.
Embrace the mystery of the hidden card. Sip from the goblet of illusion. Grasp the hare of life from the nape of its neck and pull slowly.
Now Karaoke Band is bringing the magic on the road. And you know the magic words.
Join us on the road this summer for NIGHTS OF WONDER! Coming to a city near you.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$13.16
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801