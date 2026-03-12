STANDING/SINGING ROOM ONLY!

COME JOIN THE BAND!

NOW! KARAOKE BAND

This one’s for the night owls. The dreamers. The magical believers.

This one is for the Nights. The Nights Of Wonder.

Embrace the mystery of the hidden card. Sip from the goblet of illusion. Grasp the hare of life from the nape of its neck and pull slowly.

Now Karaoke Band is bringing the magic on the road. And you know the magic words.

Join us on the road this summer for NIGHTS OF WONDER! Coming to a city near you.