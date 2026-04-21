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North Main Market at The Townes at Martha Kate

North Main Market at The Townes at Martha Kate

The North Main Market at The Townes at Martha Kate is built to celebrate the heart of Hendersonville—supporting local makers, small businesses, and the people behind them. We’re proud to showcase the work of our community and the value they bring to our community. This event is designed to create a welcoming, high-quality space where neighbors can connect, shop local, and experience the best of what our area has to offer.

North Main Market
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Johnson Property Group
7046099535
amydperkins@kw.com
Johnson Property Group
North Main Market
Queen Street
Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792
8283388312
amydperkins@kw.com
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