North Main Market at The Townes at Martha Kate
North Main Market at The Townes at Martha Kate
The North Main Market at The Townes at Martha Kate is built to celebrate the heart of Hendersonville—supporting local makers, small businesses, and the people behind them. We’re proud to showcase the work of our community and the value they bring to our community. This event is designed to create a welcoming, high-quality space where neighbors can connect, shop local, and experience the best of what our area has to offer.
North Main Market
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Johnson Property Group
7046099535
amydperkins@kw.com
North Main Market
Queen StreetHendersonville, North Carolina 28792
8283388312
amydperkins@kw.com