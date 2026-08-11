New Year’s Eve with ELECTRO LUST + Auspicious Golden Fish - 12/31

STANDING ROOM ONLY

ELECTRO LUST

Electro Lust is a borderless sonic wavelength engineered for global dance floors.

The project blurs the line between electronic curation and live instrumentation, blending electronic beats, funk, soul, hip-hop, and global dance grooves into a sound built for packed dance floors and late nights. This isn’t a heritage throwback—it’s a sophisticated, sweat-soaked mixtape aesthetic designed for massive rooms and zero inhibition.

The music operates as an international passport, effortlessly bouncing from a golden sunset on a tropical beach to the neon heat of a late-night club, before dropping straight into the sweat of a packed underground warehouse. It’s a seamless, heavyweight mixtape vibe calibrated to command festival fields and packed dance floors across time zones.

No filler. No boundaries. The groove is international.

AUSPICIOUS GOLDEN FISH

Swimming in an ocean of sound, Auspicious Golden Fish weaves together searing guitar riffs, hypnotic synth textures, and deep funk grooves into a transcendent musical experience. Guitarist/producer Jamie Hendrickson (The Fritz/ElectroLust) assembles a revolving lineup of all-star musicians that bring his compositions to life. The result is a sonic journey—one that invites listeners to dissolve the ego, embrace the present moment, and dance into higher states of consciousness.