New Year Bingo Bash - 1/02
New Year Bingo Bash - 1/02
Ring in the new year with a little friendly competition at White Horse Black Mountain! Join us for our New Year Bingo Bash and enjoy an afternoon of bingo with friends and neighbors.
Admission is $20 per person and includes 8 bingo cards, one for each round. Additional cards are available: 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Bring your friends and get ready to call “Bingo!”
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/new-year-bingo-bash/
White Horse Black Mountain
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 2 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org