Ring in the new year with a little friendly competition at White Horse Black Mountain! Join us for our New Year Bingo Bash and enjoy an afternoon of bingo with friends and neighbors.

Admission is $20 per person and includes 8 bingo cards, one for each round. Additional cards are available: 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.

Bring your friends and get ready to call “Bingo!”

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/new-year-bingo-bash/