Native Plants: The Resources You Need - 10/27
Native Plants: The Resources You Need - 10/27
Co-hosted by Friends of Lake Keowee Society and Head-Lee Nursery, this casual discussion will go over important info you need to know for your native plant journey.
Laurie Churchill, President of the Golden Corner Native Plant Society, will be a guest speaker. Head-Lee Nursery will share their available native plant resources, and we will discuss example landscape plans
Head-Lee Nursery
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS)
melissahiggs@keoweefolks.org
Head-Lee Nursery
2365 Blue Ridge Blvd.Seneca, South Carolina 29672