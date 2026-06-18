My Magnificent Nemesis - 7/19

The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds Present

PATIO SHOW: MY MAGNIFICENT NEMESIS

Sunday, July 19

4:30pm Doors // 5:30pm Show

All Ages

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

My Magnificent Nemesis is an Asheville-based progressive cinematic pop rock band with a jazzy edge, led by composer/drummer James Kylen alongside Chuck Lichtenberger (keys), Jonathan Pearlman (guitar), Ryan Kijanka(bass), and Alex Travers (violin).

Known for their high-powered musicianship and playful stage vibe, their sets showcase the band’s imaginative original music, shifting between driving rock, quirky and silly moments, sweet melodic sections, and sweeping cinematic feels—so you never quite know what’s coming next, but it’s always exciting and engaging.

Cleverly placed covers keep audiences invested and guessing, reimagining everything from Led Zeppelin and The Beatles, to Coltrane and Chick Corea, to modern pop favorites like Katy Perry and more.