Mountain MAMA: Songs that Bring me Home - 11/17
Mountain MAMA: Songs that Bring me Home - 11/17
Mountain MAMA: Songs that bring me homeOpening sets w/ Andrew Atkins and McKinney, Derian Blane, Lyndsay Pruett, and Colby Elswick
Melissa McKinney’s Birthday Show:
The evening will start with an acoustic set with Andrew Atkins, an Appalachian folk singer-songwriter from West Virginia, followed by a set with Melissa and her daughter McKinney, Derian Blane, Colby Elswick, and Lyndsay Pruett performing songs that Melissa grew up on. The night will end with a set of fresh new tunes from MAMA and her band.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$18.14
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801