Mountain MAMA: Songs that Bring me Home - 11/17

Mountain MAMA: Songs that bring me homeOpening sets w/ Andrew Atkins and McKinney, Derian Blane, Lyndsay Pruett, and Colby Elswick

Melissa McKinney’s Birthday Show:

The evening will start with an acoustic set with Andrew Atkins, an Appalachian folk singer-songwriter from West Virginia, followed by a set with Melissa and her daughter McKinney, Derian Blane, Colby Elswick, and Lyndsay Pruett performing songs that Melissa grew up on. The night will end with a set of fresh new tunes from MAMA and her band.