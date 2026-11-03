© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mountain MAMA: Songs that Bring me Home - 11/17

Mountain MAMA: Songs that Bring me Home - 11/17

Mountain MAMA: Songs that bring me homeOpening sets w/ Andrew Atkins and McKinney, Derian Blane, Lyndsay Pruett, and Colby Elswick

Melissa McKinney’s Birthday Show:

The evening will start with an acoustic set with Andrew Atkins, an Appalachian folk singer-songwriter from West Virginia, followed by a set with Melissa and her daughter McKinney, Derian Blane, Colby Elswick, and Lyndsay Pruett performing songs that Melissa grew up on. The night will end with a set of fresh new tunes from MAMA and her band.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$18.14
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801