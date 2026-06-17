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Monty Python's Spamalot: Peace Center Broadway

Monty Python's Spamalot: Peace Center Broadway

SPAMALOT gallops back to the Peace Center in a hilarious new revival direct from Broadway. The side-splitting musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Recommended ages 8+.

Performances July 28-30 at 7:30, July 31 at 8:00, August 1 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, August 2 at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. Purchase tickets ONLY via this Peace Center official ticketing site:
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-spamalot

Peace Center
$71.50-$121.00
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
https://thepeacecenter.org/