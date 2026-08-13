Montreat College Showcase - 12/08
Montreat College Showcase - 12/08
Join us as Montreat College Music presents an exciting showcase of student ensembles, featuring everything from rock and folk to percussion and jazz!
Under the direction of instructor Kevin Auman, these student musicians have spent the semester developing their skills and preparing for live performance. Now, they’re bringing their work beyond the classroom and onto the White Horse stage.
Each ensemble brings its own unique sound. Come support these talented students and get a glimpse of the next generation of musicians!
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/montreat-college-showcase/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org