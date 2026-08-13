Join us as Montreat College Music presents an exciting showcase of student ensembles, featuring everything from rock and folk to percussion and jazz!

Under the direction of instructor Kevin Auman, these student musicians have spent the semester developing their skills and preparing for live performance. Now, they’re bringing their work beyond the classroom and onto the White Horse stage.

Each ensemble brings its own unique sound. Come support these talented students and get a glimpse of the next generation of musicians!

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/montreat-college-showcase/