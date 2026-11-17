Motown with a bluegrass twist! Come dance the night away.

MO-GRASS: MOTOWN MEETS BLUEGRASS!

Get ready for a night of soul, strings, and incredible live music!

What happens when the timeless sounds of Motown meet the high-energy strings of Appalachian bluegrass?

You get MO-GRASS!

Featuring musicians from Big Daddy Love and The Deluge, Mo-Grass puts a fresh bluegrass twist on the music of Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Otis Redding, and Bill Withers.

Expect soulful vocals, outstanding musicianship, familiar songs, and grooves that'll have you moving all night.

Whether you're a Motown fan, a bluegrass lover, or simply looking for a great Saturday night out, this is a show you won't want to miss!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2026

Capitol Hall | Downtown Erwin, Tennessee

Doors open at 6:30 PM. Music starts at 7:30 PM.

Tickets: $18.14, including taxes and fees.

Bring your friends, plan a date night, and experience Mo-Grass live at Capitol Hall!

Get your tickets today!