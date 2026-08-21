Mo-Grass brings the sounds of Motown and Stax Records into the world of bluegrass, reimagining classic soul favorites with banjo, rich vocal harmonies, and infectious grooves.

A collaboration featuring members of North Carolina bands Big Daddy Love and The Deluge, alongside regional soul musicians, Mo-Grass puts a fresh spin on the music of Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, and more.

Blending the soulful rhythms of Motown and Stax with the energy and instrumentation of bluegrass, Mo-Grass brings a distinctive sound to the White Horse Black Mountain stage.

Learn more: Mo-Grass on Facebook

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/mo-grass/