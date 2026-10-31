Mingle and Jingle: Holiday Craft Market - 12/12

Join us for our annual Holiday Mingle & Jingle: Holiday Craft Market at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, NC!

We’ll have local vendors set up selling handmade goods, arts, and crafts just in time for holiday gift-giving. Be sure to grab a bite from our in-house Taqueria and a drink from the bar as you peruse Asheville’s finest makers. Plus, we’ll set the mood with some classic holiday tunes!

Interested in becoming a vendor? Please send an email to sarah@thegreyeagle.com.