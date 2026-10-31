Mingle and Jingle: Holiday Craft Market - 12/12
Mingle and Jingle: Holiday Craft Market - 12/12
Join us for our annual Holiday Mingle & Jingle: Holiday Craft Market at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, NC!
We’ll have local vendors set up selling handmade goods, arts, and crafts just in time for holiday gift-giving. Be sure to grab a bite from our in-house Taqueria and a drink from the bar as you peruse Asheville’s finest makers. Plus, we’ll set the mood with some classic holiday tunes!
Interested in becoming a vendor? Please send an email to sarah@thegreyeagle.com.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801