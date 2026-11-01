Mike Pauer: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/14
Mike Pauer: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/14
Playing music from the mountains of WV throughout the southeast, Mike is an American singer-songwriter who's been writing music for the past 20 years. Mike entertains you with favorites from John Prine, Robert Earl Keen, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Pearl Jam, Green Day, and many more along with storyteller original tunes sure to connect with the crowd.
Free to attend. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Trailside Brewing Co
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Mike Pauer
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park DriveHendersonville, North Carolina 29739