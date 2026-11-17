Mike Faulkenberry Presents: Long Strange Deal 5th Annual Grateful XMAS Jam - 12/04
Mike Faulkenberry Presents: Long Strange Deal 5th Annual Grateful XMAS Jam - 12/04
Please join us for a concert coming together to help our community!
Every year we raise money to help Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Toys for Tots.
Special guests will be added and announced between now and the show date!
Thanks for your support!
Visulite Theatre
$15 advanced / $20 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Long Strange Deal
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com