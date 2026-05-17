© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Metalsmithing 101 Intensive: July 13th and 14th

Metalsmithing 101 Intensive: July 13th and 14th

Want to learn to make jewelry? This beginner friendly metalsmithing course teaches the basic skills involved in making your own jewelry. Learn to use a variety of tools and equipment common in a jewelry studio. This 2 Day Intensive will teach many techniques including sawing, filing, polishing, soldering, textures, and more! Included is 2 Open Studio sessions (Wed/Thurs 11-4) valid for 2 months from class. Class Times 9am-5pm Materials Fee: $65 -due at class

Ignite Jewelry Studios
599.00
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262
Asheville , North Carolina 28801