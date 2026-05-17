Metalsmithing 101 Intensive: July 13th and 14th

Want to learn to make jewelry? This beginner friendly metalsmithing course teaches the basic skills involved in making your own jewelry. Learn to use a variety of tools and equipment common in a jewelry studio. This 2 Day Intensive will teach many techniques including sawing, filing, polishing, soldering, textures, and more! Included is 2 Open Studio sessions (Wed/Thurs 11-4) valid for 2 months from class. Class Times 9am-5pm Materials Fee: $65 -due at class