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Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony

Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony

Brevard Sinfonia
Earl Lee, conductor
Amaryn Olmeda, violin

Conductor Earl Lee leads the Brevard Sinfonia in a colorful orchestral program.

Featuring violinist Amaryn Olmeda in Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2, a work of lyrical beauty and sparkling virtuosity. Berlioz’s exuberant Roman Carnival Overture launches the concert, while Mendelssohn’s beloved “Italian” Symphony concludes the evening with sunlit melodies and irresistible rhythmic energy.

PROGRAM
HECTOR BERLIOZ Roman Carnival Overture
SERGEI PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2
FELIX MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, “Italian”

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/mendelssohns-italian-symphony/