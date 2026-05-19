Max Ribner with Freedom Family Band, ANZA, and Chinobay - 5/28

Max Ribner

with Freedom Family Band and ANZA

Thursday, May 28th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6:00 PM || Music 6:30 PM

Max Ribner

What are the common threads that bridge jazz, soul, and classical music with spiritual connection and community service?

This is the question that drives international touring artist Max Ribner. The sound that answers is rich, reverent, and intimate, connecting us through the lineage of music, to the stories of our ancestors. In the past, Max's unique and fusion-inspired approach to Flugelhorn and trumpet has led him to perform with artists such as Trevor Hall, MaMuse, Esperanza Spalding, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Liv Warfield (Prince) and many more. The result of years of collaboration with such a broad musical community is powerfully illustrated on Max's albums, 1st Language and Resilient Beings Community album created at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC.

www.maxribner.com

Resilient Beings - An Electrifying, Immersive Experience Where the People Become the Music

Bridging the gap between stage and audience, Max Ribner and local artists welcome you to an immersive experience/workshop where we all become part of the orchestra. Join Max Ribner and an extraordinary ensemble of local artists as we SING and celebrate songs from Resilient Beings Community Album.

Recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville, this genre-bending album bridges folk, creative improvisation, and choral harmonies—a soulful tapestry woven from resilience, loss and the power of community.

Listen in: Resilient Beings Album recorded in Asheville:

https://maxribner.bandcamp.com/album/resilient-beings-live-in-asheville-2025

Listen and watch: Resilient Beings Live Music Video in Asheville:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-z94BKyWXA

The band:

Samara Jade – vocals & guitar

Katrina Lilly – vocals

Ashae Tenderfire – vocals

Joe Enwright – drums

Brennan Dugan – bass

Max Ribner – vocals, flugelhorn, keys

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Freedom Family Band**

Matteo and Katrina Lilly of The Freedom Family Band are incredible musicians, song weavers, and community leaders. Their music touches hearts and their mission is rooted in integrity and generosity. The space they hold is refreshingly authentic and profoundly special. Their raw humanness weaves so beautifully with their ancient souls and celestial sounds. Their style is centered around profound lyricism, tight vocal harmonies, and inspired musical flow. They defy genre and embody something so ancient and special that it can’t quite be labeled. They have empowered and mentored thousands of aspiring musicians both indirectly and directly through their one music program, 1:1 coaching work, inspiring prayerformances and song circles, internationally distributed music, and the last 7 Free The Music Gatherings. It’s truly their life’s work to inspire all people to express their music, art, and creative flow. They foster belonging and cultivate spirit. You can see the hand of God working in their lives and the medicine they carry is contagious in all the best ways.

Website: https://freedomfam.org/

ANZA

Anna & Anzi Rivers - ANZA is a high vibe sister duo consisting of 13-year-old Anzi & 16-year-old Anna Rivers. Songwriting and composing have been a lifelong passion.

They were born and raised part of their life in the high mountain desert region of Colorado, and now can be found exploring the lush feminine Grandmother Mountains of North Carolina. They are homeschooled and spend a lot of their time singing and creating.

Anna and Anzi grew up inspired by an array of musical landscapes and experiences from nightly improv lullabies, reading books as a song, ecstatic dance, music festivals, family dance nights, backyard fires with friends, to the small stages of friends' art galleries, to making up songs in the backseat of the car. All while studying with Jeremy Dittus at the Dalcroze School of the Rockies, since they were 5 years old. This led them to play piano and guitar.

They have played on stages of Global Leaf, The White Horse, Grey Eagle & Salvage Station in WNC, as well as music festivals on stage, and around the campfire with Max Ribner, Paul Izak, Tubby Love, and The Freedom Family Band. They have sang with musicians MaMuse, Samara Jade, Aimée Ringle and Micaela Kingslight at The Circle Revival Gatherings, a six-hour ceremony and gathering of 1100 people. They have spent significant time in state-of-the-art recording studios with Max Ribner and Roots Grown Deep. They have received accolades from Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jim Lauderdale and Marty Dodson.

Website: https://anzaharmonies.com/home

Chinobay Kinobe:

Rooted in the rich cultural and musical traditions of Uganda, Chinobay is a musician, cultural ambassador, and educator who has opened hearts across the globe and performed as a featured artist at top tier festivals and venues.

As a child growing up in his homeland of Uganda, Chinobay lived in a small home near the Kanyange king's palace. Constant immersion in the traditional music coming from the palace left an indelible mark on him. He embraced the folk tunes he learned from these musical elders, crafting early works that paid homage to the music of his own tribe, the Baganda people.

As he grew musically, he revitalized these classic folk songs, and along the way he mastered a broad array of traditional instruments. Today, he is a seasoned songwriter, a dedicated educator, and a bridge-builder between cultures. His original compositions breathe life into the diverse stories of humanity, showcasing Africa in its full spectrum of richness — transcending its portrayal merely as a backdrop for adversity.

His band seamlessly fuses Ugandan folk music with a wide range of global influences, from Afrobeat dance rhythms to world funky inflections, transcending genres and creating a sound that is both distinctive and accessible. With the band, Chinobay incorporates traditional instruments such as the kora, a West African harp-lute, the kalimba, a thumb piano native to East and Southern Africa, the tamani, a West African talking drum from Mali, and the endongo, a traditional Ugandan string instrument. These instruments not only offer a unique sonic texture but also help to preserve and celebrate Africa's diverse musical heritage.

But for all of his musical success, Chinobay’s journey is not just a musical odyssey, it is also a testament to the power of art to transform lives and bring about positive change. From teaching music and dance to formerly homeless children in Kampala, to supporting internally displaced youth from Northern Uganda, he is having immeasurable impact on the lives of vulnerable children.