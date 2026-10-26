Maurice Africh Launches Cello’s Gate

Join Asheville author Maurice Africh at Malaprop’s for the launch of his debut novel, Cello’s Gate, out November 3 from Saga Press. With a wit to rival Dungeon Crawler Carl and the scope of Gideon the Ninth, Cello’s Gate follows Captain Grey and his crew of sky pirates on the hunt for mythic treasure. Publishers Weekly gave it a starred review, calling it “un-put-downable.” Maurice will read from the book and talk about writing it, along with the online treasure hunt that more than 1,000 readers played before launch. An audience Q&A and book signing follow. The event is free; reserve a seat on Malaprop’s event page.