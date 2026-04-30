Matt Heckler - 6/22

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MATT HECKLER

Matt Heckler is the fiddle player you wish still existed. Hailing from the Catskill Mtns, a physiographic subrange to the Appalachian chain, Heckler has been embraced by mountain music and culture from early on. Self-taught on fiddle, banjo and guitar, he can weave together a night of songs from all over the world. Swaying from an acapella Irish ballad to a rowdy Romani fiddle tune, Heckler has taken on a style of writing that sounds timeless, rustic and entirely his own.

Touring solo for a decade, Heckler made a name for himself opening for the likes of Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, Flogging Molly and Devil Makes Three, playing many of the biggest theatres and venues in the country. After having two album simultaneously on the Billboard Bluegrass charts (Blood, Water, Coal at #3 & Magnolia Sessions at #9) Heckler has started a band of his own to tour and record with.