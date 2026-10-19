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Mariah van Kleef at Alchemy Winery - 10/23

Mariah van Kleef at Alchemy Winery - 10/23

With a voice that’s both haunting and playful, Mariah van Kleef transports you through time and genre, coloring familiar and exotic tunes with a touch of the surreal. Her solo performances are a delightful blend of vintage hits, dream folk, and even a few bossa nova standards in Portuguese. Her guitar arrangements tend to connect with eras past, and her voice musters a deep connection to the natural world. Van Kleef is a musical chameleon, all the while honing each and every crowd-pleasing number into the throes of her personal style.

Sit, sip, relax, and let Mariah’s unmistakable originality take you into another world. Suggested
Sliding scale: $ 15-25 Friday, October 23rd 6-9pm Alchemy’s Church of Fermentation 2398 Hwy 9 Black Mtn NC

Clear Branch Alchemy's Church of Fermentation
$ 15-25
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Mariah van Kleef
https://mariahvankleef.com/
Clear Branch Alchemy's Church of Fermentation
2398 NC Hwy 9
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
8654551633
churchoffermentation@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/clearbranchalchemy/