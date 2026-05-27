MAMA at Roots in the Garden - 6/18

Join us for our free, family-friendly Roots in the Garden concert series celebrating live music and community in the heart of Boone!

MAMA (formerly Mama & The Ruckus) is an Asheville blues and soul band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Melissa McKinney. The group has earned a string of accolades over the past few years, winning the 2025 MerleFest Band Competition (after McKinney took home the same prize as a solo artist in 2024) and, most recently, placing 2nd at the 2026 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

* Beer, wine, and food available for purchase. Picnics welcome

* Please note, no dogs or glass containers in the Gardens

* Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating

Presented by Barb Linnville, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

The annual concert series also features visual artists, with their work auctioned off at the end of the evening, and will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer: July 16, July 30, and Aug. 20.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will support the Gardens’ mission to promote the benefits of native plants and healthy ecosystems, and provide a community green space in the heart of the High Country.