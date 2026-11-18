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MAKE THE YULETIDE GAY

It’s your newest holiday tradition! Don your gay apparel and cozy up next to three award-winning songwriters for a night of holiday classics, original music, storytelling, comfort, and joy. 2025 International Folk Music Artist of the Year award winner Crys Matthews is joined by genre-defying artist/activist Heather Mae and shame-slaying singer-songwriter drag queen Flamy Grant for a winter show like no other. We’re making merry and celebrating the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community in a time when so many are trying to silence our voices. Don’t miss this night of feel-good, uplifting, soul-filling music as we Make the Yuletide Gay for the second year in a row!

Crys Matthews

Winner of the 2025 International Folk Music Awards Artist of the Year, Nashville resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. Of Matthews, ASCAP VP & Creative Director Eric Philbrook says, “By wrapping honest emotions around her socially conscious messages and dynamically delivering them with a warm heart and a strong voice, she lifts our spirits just when we need it most in these troubled times.” In her own words, Matthews says her mission is: to amplify the voices of the unheard, to shed light on the unseen, and to be a steadfast reminder that hope and love are the truest pathways to equity and justice.

Flamy Grant

Flamy Grant is a shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen from Asheville, North Carolina. Her 2024 record CHURCH hit #8 on the iTunes Country charts and was nominated for 2026 Album of the Year at the International Folk Music Awards, while her 2022 debut record, Bible Belt Baby, reached the #1 spot on the iTunes Christian Chart and cracked the top 20 of Billboard’s Christian digital sales chart. Winner of the 2023 Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk competition, Flamy is powerhouse vocalist and intrepid songwriter who blends country, folk, gospel, and roots, delivering theatrical, therapeutic, and wholly original music shared through the evocative art of drag.

Heather Mae

Heather Mae is an acclaimed social justice singer-songwriter, fearlessly baring her soul in her music and creating an intimate space of shared vulnerability for her listeners. Her unbridled honesty, both on and off stage, has cultivated a devoted fanbase and garnered recognition including accolades like the winner of the Rocky Mountain Folks Fest Songwriter Showcase and Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Artist-Activist of the Year award. Her luminescent 2019 release, Glimmer, drew parallels to vocal powerhouses Adele and Sara Bareilles. With storytelling depth reminiscent of Florence Welch, each work by Heather Mae unveils a portrait of resilience and self-discovery.