Luke Deuce Trio Live at Fireforge - 8/07

Luke Deuce, an award-winning singer-songwriter, has become a beloved figure in the country music scene. Known for his incredible voice and proficiency in multiple instruments, Luke's songs are heartfelt narratives of real life, resonating deeply with audiences. Throughout his career, Luke has shared the stage with numerous acclaimed acts, including Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Steep Canyon Rangers, Little Texas, Mac Arnold, Aaron Tippin, and Shenandoah.

Luke was awarded the "Rising Star" by the SC Music Hall of Fame and emerged as the winner of the Carolina Artist Showdown in both August and September. He was recognized as the Entertainer of the Year and Emerging Artist finalist at the Carolinas Country Music Awards. Additionally, he won the CCMA Best New Country Single, further cementing his status as a rising star in the country music industry.