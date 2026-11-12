Luke Deuce Trio Live at Fireforge

Luke Deuce, an award-winning singer-songwriter, has become a beloved figure in the country music scene. Known for his incredible voice and proficiency in multiple instruments, Luke's songs are heartfelt narratives of real life, resonating deeply with audiences. Throughout his career, Luke has shared the stage with numerous acclaimed acts, including Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Steep Canyon Rangers, Little Texas, Mac Arnold, Aaron Tippin, and Shenandoah.

Luke was named the Carolina Country Music Association 2026 Entertainer Of The Year​. He has also been awarded the "Rising Star" by the SC Music Hall of Fame and emerged as the winner of the Carolina Artist Showdown in both July and August of 2026. Additionally, he has won the CCMA Best New Country Single, further cementing his status as a rising star in the country music industry.