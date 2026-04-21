Low Groves w/ Motorcrossed and Ma

Low Groves is the project of Chicago-born singer/songwriter Adam Naliwajko, music forged from loss and the quiet reckoning of sorting through a lifetime of belongings alone in a vacant house. That process yielded his 2021 debut album Drifter.

After relocating to Charlotte, he assembled a full band and kept evolving, with his 2025 singles earning praise from Queen City Nerve's Pat Moran for "pensive vocals threading through spectral guitars that shimmer like a fine rain" and songwriting that is "personal yet mythic, beautiful yet heartbreaking."

His latest release, the 2026 Old House Sessions EP, strips things back to their essence: acoustic guitar alongside violin, cello, and piano in the intimate live setting of Old House Studio's final days in West Charlotte. Tiptoeing the line between traditional folk and indie rock, Low Groves continues to explore themes of longing and loss with a sound that keeps growing.