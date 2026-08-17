An exciting and critically acclaimed tribute to Linda Ronstadt, Paula Hanke and Peggy Ratusz belt out her hits in perfect harmony while adding personal stories of her impressive career. A must see concert, featuring Kelly Jones on guitar and vocals, Kevin Sanders on keys/piano and vocals, Zack Page on bass with James Kylen on drums.

Paula Hanke and Peggy Ratusz and their superlative 4-piece backing band shift effortlessly between genres with ease & control. These two lead and backing vocalists, have been mesmerizing audiences together & separately for over 45 years. Hanke, hailing from Wisconsin and Ratusz from Ohio, have performed professionally in various shows together for over 15 years.

Ronstadt was the voice of a generation, & both of these fervent, adaptive singers are natural catalysts for these iconic, nostalgic tunes. Their bandmates are exceptional artists in their own rights and bring their strong suits to these genre-hopping songs with panache and dedication.

Love is a Rose is not a tribute show; it’s a celebration of Linda Ronstadt’s multi-faceted voice; her comprehensive library of hits in Country Rock, Motown, Jazz & Mexican Folk music. Influenced by Ronstadt’s pervasive career, Paula Hanke and Peggy Ratusz deliver a transcendent, cohesive yet spontaneous, poignant and buoyant approach. Their concentration on amusing banter, fail-proof meticulous order of show, harmonious vocal blend and exuberant love for one another and their muse, rekindles memories.

From high school to present day, ruby-throated Blues Chanteuse, Ratusz, has toured the United States with show bands, acoustic trios, jazz & dance bands. Voted WNC’s Best in Blues for 18 years, in 2016 she was also voted Best Vocalist and Artist Who Gives Back. A semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge, Peggy has capitalized on these opportunities, landing her on television, radio, festivals, performing arts theaters and showcases. Opening for Tedeschi-Trucks Band in 2011, she’s also opened for Taj Mahal & Geoff Atchison and The Beach Boys. With 2 original record releases & a song chosen for inclusion on Jomar Records, The National Women in Blues 2005, her dedication and support promoting local and regional female music artists, is notable.

Paula’s reach has been far & wide. She started playing classical piano and alto sax at age 10. Singing became her focus after being chosen…

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