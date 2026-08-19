Local Live with Jay Brown welcomes Aaron Price and Dave Desmelik for an evening highlighting the talent of Western North Carolina’s music community.

Host Jay Brown is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and founding member of Lazybirds whose music draws from folk, blues, jazz, and country.

Asheville’s Aaron Price brings his versatility as a pianist, guitarist, singer, and composer. His work spans styles from blues and jazz to original songs and instrumental piano music. River House Inn & Restaurant

Brevard-based Dave Desmelik is a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist whose original music pairs thoughtful storytelling with expressive playing. His lyrical and instrumental compositions explore the everyday experiences, joys, and struggles that connect us.

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