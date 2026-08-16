Jay Brown’s Local Live featuring Vollie McKenzie and the Hillclimbers

This month, Jay Brown welcomes Asheville musician Vollie McKenzie and the Hillclimbers to Local Live! A longtime fixture in the local music scene, Vollie brings a classic country sound influenced by Appalachian string music, gospel, and honky-tonk traditions. The Hillclimbers blend bluegrass, folk, rock, and Americana into their own energetic style of Appalachian music.

For more than a decade, Local Live—hosted by acclaimed singer-songwriter Jay Brown—has showcased some of Western North Carolina’s most compelling musicians.

Each show brings together seasoned performers and standout local artists for an evening of live music and spontaneous collaboration. From trading songs to sharing the stage, no two performances are quite alike.

https://jaybrownmusic.com/

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/local-live-w-jay-brown-12-21/