Local Live with Jay Brown welcomes McKinney and David & Sonny for an evening of live music at White Horse Black Mountain. Host Jay Brown is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and founding member of Lazybirds whose music draws from folk, blues, jazz, and country.

Raised in southern West Virginia and now based in Asheville, McKinney is a bassist and singer-songwriter. Her indie pop brings together her jazz training, the blues she grew up hearing her mother sing, and a lifelong love of classic rock. She has a soft spot for sad songs and writes the kind she turns to when she wants to feel a little better.

David & Sonny are an Asheville-area vocal duo whose acoustic sets pair close harmonies with a touch of blues. They perform around Asheville and Black Mountain, including Sunday afternoon sets at Old Town District.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/local-live-with-jay-brown-12-14/