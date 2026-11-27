Local Live with Jay Brown, featuring special guests Mark Moore and Derian Blane. Hosted by Jay Brown, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and founding member of Lazybirds, the evening brings together three musicians with their own styles and musical backgrounds. Jay draws from folk, blues, jazz, and country. Mark Moore is an Americana and alt-folk singer-songwriter known for his acoustic guitar work. Derian Blane is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and teaching artist. Each Local Live show brings together experienced musicians and talented local artists for an evening of great songs, good company, and plenty of music.

Donate what you can. Suggested 15 dollars.