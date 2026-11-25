Live at Capitol Hall : Pocketful of Gold, a Led Zeppelin Experience - 1/29
Live at Capitol Hall : Pocketful of Gold, a Led Zeppelin Experience - 1/29
Pocketful of Gold is an Asheville, North Carolina Led Zeppelin tribute act led by local musician Hannah Ramsey. The group honors Led Zeppelin's catalog while blending in each member's personal musicianship.
Capitol Hall
15
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027
Artist Group Info
jon@capitolhall.com
Capitol Hall
105 North Main AvenueErwin, Tennessee 37650
(828) 768-3025
booking@capitolhall.com