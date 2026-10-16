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Live at Capitol Hall : Lincoln Hensley and Friends - 11/12

Live at Capitol Hall : Lincoln Hensley and Friends - 11/12

Lincoln Hensley is a devout enthusiast of both Earl Scruggs and Sonny Osborne's style of banjo playing and was honored to visit and study under the mentorship of Sonny on a regular basis for over six years, right up until Sonny passed. Lincoln has played the Grand Ole Opry on numerous occasions with the late Bobby Osborne and his band, The Rocky Top X-press, and has worked with and filled in with numerous touring bands before forming The Tennessee Bluegrass Band.

Capitol Hall
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Lincoln Hensley
https://www.tennesseebgb.com/
Capitol Hall
105 North Main Avenue
Erwin, Tennessee 37650
(828) 768-3025
booking@capitolhall.com
https://capitolhall.com/